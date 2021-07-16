Credit Agricole S A Makes New $37,000 Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 3.8% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

XPO stock opened at $141.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.50. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPO. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.42.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,395,725 shares of company stock valued at $458,515,206 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

