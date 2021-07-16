Credit Agricole S A Invests $51,000 in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARKF. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,998,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after buying an additional 432,562 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,916,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 284.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,093,000 after acquiring an additional 418,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 390,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 275,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKF opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.