Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon Sells 15,769 Shares

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $632,652.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,084,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

COWN stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.83. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cowen’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cowen during the first quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Cowen by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

COWN has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

