Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,005,389 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,272,000 after buying an additional 43,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 396.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after buying an additional 128,052 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,517,000 after buying an additional 54,815 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 37,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period.

COUP has been the subject of several research reports. lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.63.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total transaction of $13,234,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,624,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,289 shares of company stock worth $42,210,558. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $226.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

