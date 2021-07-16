Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.01. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$5.93, with a volume of 425,632 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.84.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 6.75.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

