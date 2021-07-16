Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s stock price rose 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.21 and last traded at $54.21. Approximately 552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 226,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.24.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cortexyme news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $1,037,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,369.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,187,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,430. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cortexyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.