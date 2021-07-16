Cortex Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $25.56 million and $4.53 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00049234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.99 or 0.00835402 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 180,487,839 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

