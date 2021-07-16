Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 198.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $79.76 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.89.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

