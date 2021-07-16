Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,472 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,087,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,181 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 761.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.19.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

