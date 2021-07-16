Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 193 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 42.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $558,908,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,279,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,304,000 after acquiring an additional 262,546 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,479,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,764,000 after acquiring an additional 377,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,114,000 after acquiring an additional 241,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $100.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $106.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.