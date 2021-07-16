Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

NYSE:ABC opened at $113.16 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.97.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,423 shares of company stock worth $11,557,254. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

