Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,129 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,314,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,385,000 after acquiring an additional 179,476 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Shares of HIG opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

