Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 158 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,884,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,962,000 after acquiring an additional 181,784 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $825,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,876,000 after acquiring an additional 241,874 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,883,000 after acquiring an additional 59,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.98.

TTWO opened at $168.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.12 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.73.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

