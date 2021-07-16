Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Up 236.5% in June

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 236.5% from the June 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CMT opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 2.23. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.83 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.58%.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, CEO David L. Duvall bought 7,794 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $105,530.76. Also, CFO John P. Zimmer bought 3,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $39,510.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,285.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 14,350 shares of company stock valued at $192,030 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

