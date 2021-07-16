Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VLRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLRS traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.89. 29,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,841. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $23.07.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at about $34,722,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after buying an additional 731,156 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 366.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 620,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 487,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,122,000 after buying an additional 409,883 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 111.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after buying an additional 362,620 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.