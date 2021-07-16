Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Issues Earnings Results

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74, Fidelity Earnings reports.

VLRS traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. 136,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,841. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $23.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLRS. boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

