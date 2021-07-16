Contrasting Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) & Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

81.9% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pacific Biosciences of California and Akoya Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California 0 1 3 0 2.75 Akoya Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.11%. Akoya Biosciences has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.89%. Given Pacific Biosciences of California’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pacific Biosciences of California is more favorable than Akoya Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and Akoya Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California -64.25% -43.06% -15.54% Akoya Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and Akoya Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California $78.89 million 67.89 $29.40 million ($0.43) -62.79 Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 15.39 -$16.71 million N/A N/A

Pacific Biosciences of California has higher revenue and earnings than Akoya Biosciences.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California beats Akoya Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.