Contrasting Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) & Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) and Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and Washington Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohio Valley Banc 22.90% 9.49% 1.10% Washington Trust Bancorp 29.37% 14.79% 1.35%

Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 52.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ohio Valley Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Washington Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ohio Valley Banc and Washington Trust Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Washington Trust Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Washington Trust Bancorp has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.53%. Given Washington Trust Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Washington Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Ohio Valley Banc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and Washington Trust Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohio Valley Banc $57.61 million 2.09 $10.26 million N/A N/A Washington Trust Bancorp $269.38 million 3.31 $69.83 million $4.00 12.89

Washington Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats Ohio Valley Banc on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax preparation services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust services. It operated 15 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and six consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates thirty-five ATMs, including twenty off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft. This segment also offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits, as well as debit card, automated teller machine, telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other cash management services. The Wealth Management Services segment provides investment management; financial planning; personal trust and estate services, such as trustee, personal representative, custodian, and guardian; and settlement of decedents' estates, as well as institutional trust services comprising custody and fiduciary services. This segment serves personal and institutional clients. The company also operates as a licensed broker-dealer that offers variable annuities and college savings plans. As of December 31, 2020, it had 10 branch offices located in southern Rhode Island; 12 branch offices located in the greater Providence area in Rhode Island; and 1 branch office located in southeastern Connecticut. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.

