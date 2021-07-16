Contrasting Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) & Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Luminar Technologies and Horizon Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63 Horizon Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $30.14, suggesting a potential upside of 63.02%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Horizon Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Horizon Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 450.43 -$362.30 million N/A N/A Horizon Global $661.23 million 0.36 -$36.56 million N/A N/A

Horizon Global has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Horizon Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Horizon Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Horizon Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies N/A -206.62% -76.04% Horizon Global -4.97% N/A -7.61%

Volatility and Risk

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Global has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Horizon Global beats Luminar Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc. It also offers trailering products, including brake controls, jacks, winches, couplers, interior and exterior vehicle lighting, and brake replacement parts. In addition, the company provides cargo management products comprising bike racks, roof cross bar systems, cargo carriers, luggage boxes, car interior protective products, loading ramps, and interior travel organizers. Further, it offers other products consisting of tubular push and sports bars, side steps, skid plates, and oil pans. The company sells its products under the Reese, Draw-Tite, Westfalia, Bulldog, BTM, and DHF, as well as Engetran, Fulton, Reese Secure, Reese Explorer, Reese Power Sports, Reese Towpower, ROLA, Tekonsha, WesBarg, and Witter Towbar brands. It serves original equipment(OE) manufacturers and servicers, as well as automotive aftermarket and retail sectors in the agricultural, automotive, construction, fleet, horse/livestock, industrial, marine, military, recreational, trailer, utility, and municipality markets; and consumers through OEs, mass merchants, e-commerce channels, distributors, dealers, and independent installers. The company was incorporated in 2015 is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan.

