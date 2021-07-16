ContentBox Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $8,800.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00236958 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000787 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

