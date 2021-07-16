Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 16.79 and a quick ratio of 16.79. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $103.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

