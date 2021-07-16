Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Position Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,763,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,533,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.26% of Constellium worth $25,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellium during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Constellium stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 2.61. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

