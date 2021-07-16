Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.000-$10.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.43.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $224.96 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 in the last ninety days. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

