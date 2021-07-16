CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Up 4.6%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) shot up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.64 and last traded at $19.62. 4,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 431,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

A number of research firms have commented on CEIX. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $654.02 million, a P/E ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $260,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

