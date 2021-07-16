ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to post sales of $9.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.46 billion and the lowest is $8.61 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $4.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 143.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $40.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.14 billion to $43.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $39.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.39 billion to $42.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

Shares of COP opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of -380.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $333,055.00. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after purchasing an additional 916,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $999,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,569 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

