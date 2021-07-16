Conflux Network (CFX) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a market cap of $182.12 million and $5.93 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,840.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,926.11 or 0.06049316 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.33 or 0.01439483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.44 or 0.00397109 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00135991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.44 or 0.00623237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.90 or 0.00404836 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.12 or 0.00317573 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 855,148,069 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

