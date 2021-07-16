Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.92% from the company’s current price.
CAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.
Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $39.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88.
In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,698 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,586,000 after buying an additional 317,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,846,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,684,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after buying an additional 860,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
Recommended Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.