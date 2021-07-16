Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.92% from the company’s current price.

CAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $39.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,698 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,586,000 after buying an additional 317,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,846,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,684,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after buying an additional 860,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

