Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,865,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 308,791 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 167,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 63,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.