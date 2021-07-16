Compass Minerals International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 721 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,082% compared to the average volume of 61 put options.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,877,000 after purchasing an additional 153,501 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,028,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,241,000 after acquiring an additional 283,575 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after acquiring an additional 199,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $72.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

