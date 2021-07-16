Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Shares Gap Up to $60.46

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.46, but opened at $71.57. Compass Minerals International shares last traded at $70.85, with a volume of 15,758 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.8% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 8.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

