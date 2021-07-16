Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Rating Increased to Buy at CL King

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by equities researchers at CL King from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. CL King’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.8% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

