Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.50.

CMP opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.8% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 8.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

