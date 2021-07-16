Compass Group’s (CMPGY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $712.00.

CMPGY traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 79,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,019. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.34.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

