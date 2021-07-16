Comparing Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sigma Designs and Canadian Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A Canadian Solar $3.48 billion 0.67 $146.70 million $1.71 22.61

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sigma Designs and Canadian Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A Canadian Solar 0 2 5 0 2.71

Canadian Solar has a consensus price target of $53.29, suggesting a potential upside of 37.80%. Given Canadian Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Designs and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A Canadian Solar 1.57% 2.44% 0.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.1% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Canadian Solar beats Sigma Designs on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories. It also provides engineering, procurement, and construction; and operation and maintenance (O&M) services. This segment's energy solution products include solar inverters and energy storage systems for utility, commercial, residential, and specialty product applications. Its O&M services include inspections, repair, and replacement of plant equipment; and site management and administrative support services for solar power projects. The Energy segment engages in the development and sale of solar power projects; and operation of solar power plants and sale of electricity. As of January 31, 2020, this segment had a fleet of solar power plants in operation with an aggregate capacity of approximately 880.2 MWp. The company's primary customers include distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. Canadian Solar Inc. sells its products primarily under its Canadian Solar brand name; and on an OEM basis. It has operations in North America, South America, Europe, South Africa, the Middle East, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

