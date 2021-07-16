Comparing Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) & Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Matador Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Cabot Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Matador Resources pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cabot Oil & Gas pays out 102.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Matador Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cabot Oil & Gas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

83.5% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Matador Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Matador Resources and Cabot Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 4 10 0 2.71 Cabot Oil & Gas 2 10 3 0 2.07

Matador Resources presently has a consensus price target of $24.75, indicating a potential downside of 24.01%. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $20.19, indicating a potential upside of 22.50%. Given Cabot Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cabot Oil & Gas is more favorable than Matador Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and Cabot Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources -87.01% 7.71% 3.29% Cabot Oil & Gas 19.67% 12.58% 6.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Matador Resources and Cabot Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $862.13 million 4.41 -$593.21 million $0.56 58.16 Cabot Oil & Gas $1.47 billion 4.49 $200.53 million $0.43 38.33

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Matador Resources. Cabot Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Matador Resources has a beta of 4.82, indicating that its share price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats Matador Resources on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and salt water gathering services, as well as salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 270.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 159.9 million stock tank barrels of oil and 662.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 13,672 billion cubic feet of gas; and 15 thousand barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

