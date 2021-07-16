Comparing Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) & Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and Digimarc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -443.44% -66.68% -51.67% Digimarc -176.70% -47.74% -40.03%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kubient and Digimarc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digimarc 0 2 0 0 2.00

Kubient presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 190.83%. Digimarc has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.30%. Given Kubient’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kubient is more favorable than Digimarc.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kubient and Digimarc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million 21.55 -$7.89 million N/A N/A Digimarc $23.99 million 19.61 -$32.54 million N/A N/A

Kubient has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digimarc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Digimarc shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Digimarc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media. Its solutions are used in various media identification and management products and solutions, such as retail point of sale transaction processing; track and trace of products within the supply chain; quality control in manufacturing processes; inventory management and planogram compliance; sorting of consumer packaged goods in recycling streams; counterfeiting and piracy deterrence; online e-publication piracy protection; content identification and media management; authentication and monitoring; linking to networks and providing access to information; and enhanced services in support of mobile commerce. The company offers its solutions directly and through its business partners. Digimarc Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

