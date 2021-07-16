Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €139.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €145.50 ($171.18).

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at €135.90 ($159.88) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €129.69. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

