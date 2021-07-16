Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €5.75 ($6.76).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €5.61 ($6.59) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.27. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 52-week high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

