Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLNC. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 60,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CLNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Colony Credit Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

