COKER & PALMER Reaffirms Sector Underperform Rating for 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD)

COKER & PALMER reissued their sector underperform rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BLD. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

155675 has a 52-week low of C$49.61 and a 52-week high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.34 million.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

