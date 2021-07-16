Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Major Shareholder Css Llc/Il Purchases 13,200 Shares of Stock

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) major shareholder Css Llc/Il acquired 13,200 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $51,876.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Css Llc/Il also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Css Llc/Il acquired 52,764 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $213,694.20.

On Thursday, July 8th, Css Llc/Il acquired 3,310 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $13,173.80.

NYSE MIE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.80. 457,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,621. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIE. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $33,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 83.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 27.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $1,146,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $128,000.

About Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

