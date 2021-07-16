Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Shares of CNS opened at $79.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $82.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.04.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 66.18%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.