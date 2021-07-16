Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Dianne M. Parrotte Sells 9,667 Shares

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $773,360.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $84.24 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.78.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Cognex’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 664,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

