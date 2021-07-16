Coca-Cola HBC’s (CCHGY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CCHGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $36.37 on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.726 per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.07%.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

