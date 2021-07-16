CNH Partners LLC Takes Position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CONX alerts:

CONX stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87. CONX Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX).

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.