CNH Partners LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 133,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAXU. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,406,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,906,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,448,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,628,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,463,000.

Shares of Astrea Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

