CNH Partners LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $161,000.

OTCMKTS:SHACU opened at $10.05 on Friday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

