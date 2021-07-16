CNH Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCRNU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $16,836,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $11,636,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $10,060,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $6,539,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $5,533,000.

Shares of DCRNU opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.24. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

