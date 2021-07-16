CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.62.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.