Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition (NYSE:CLIM) Trading 0.4% Higher

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.83. 1,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 49,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 0.14% of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

